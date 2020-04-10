ABC to Host Disney Family Singalong With Christina Aguilera, John Stamos, Kristin Chenoweth and Many More

With Station 19 moving back to its original, later time slot, the first program on tap to fill ABC’s Thursday leadoff spot is an enormously family-friendly one.

The Disney Family Singalong, airing Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature celebrities with their families as they perform their favorite Disney tunes from the cozy confines of their quarantine homes. The Be-Our-Guests confirmed for remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos and many more.

With an animated character leading you through on-screen lyrics, viewers are invited to “join” the celebs as they croon tunes from Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen and High School Musical. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

The Disney Family Singalong will also air star-studded PSAs to raise awareness about Feeding America’s network of resources for people in the country who are finding themselves facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.