Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Blindspot, 9-1-1, The Rookie, Insecure, Manifest, Legends, The Flash, Good Girls and More

Will Blindspot go out with a bang? Which of the Legends will pull double duty? Is Insecure Issa about to be rocked by a big reveal Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows!

NBC’s final Blindspot season is going to premiere in a couple of weeks (on Thursday, April 30) and we know absolutely nothing about it. Some scoop, please!! –Audrey

I relayed (as I do) your urgent plea to series creator Martin Gero, and he was lovely enough to respond with this tasty morsel: “Hi Audrey! We’ve kept a pretty tight lid on this season, because the premiere episodes has some pretty massive twists that we want to keep secret until it airs. In fact, since we’ve known this is our last season for about a year, almost every episode has a pretty massive shock in it…but we really built this season to be a celebration of series. A long goodbye to our amazing fans. So you can expect tons of your favorite guest stars returning for one last episode along the way, huge action of course, and tons of emotion.The season is very different…the whole final season is about the team being on the run and trying to clear their names. They’re the ‘bad guys’ now. Operating without official cover, constantly on the run…it will bring the core cast of characters closer together than they’ve ever been. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

Anything on the new season of Insecure and Issa’s character? I’M SO HAPPY IT’S BACK. –Malasha

The HBO comedy’s Season 4 premiere begins with a tease about an almost unthinkable ending. How’s that for ominous? “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (airing this Sunday at 10/9c) also includes not one but two big reveals that send Issa and Molly, respectively, reeling.

Is there anything interesting coming up for Buck in the next few episodes of 9-1-1? –Sarah

And how! EP Kristen Reidel tells Inside Line, “We have a big Buck-centric episode airing April 27 that features our biggest fire-related emergency to date. We get to see Buck and Eddie perform a daring rope rescue of a deaf woman trapped inside her apartment. In the aftermath, Buck meets a kindred spirit: a retired firefighter lamenting the loss of his one great love. It all hits a little too close to home for Buck, who becomes determined to fix this man’s life — with mixed results.”

Do Manifest‘s Michaela and Jared still have a chance of being together? –Christy

In the event of renewal — and given what happened in the finale — showrunner Jeff Rake told me, “Season 3 is all about rehabilitating the relationship between Michaela and Jared as each of them challenge themselves to try to be ‘friends without benefits,’ to try to have the strength and the discipline to allow their relationship to evolve to a place where she can both have a really honest, sexy, romantic, emotionally fulfilling marriage with Zeke, but at the same time, still have a place for Jared.” The answer to your question lies in whether they in fact can pull that off (as well as whether we get the aforementioned Season 3).

Any scoop on The Rookie? Specifically related to Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen? — Kristina

“Funny you should ask…,” showrunner Alexi Hawley responds. “In our next episode (airing this Sunday, April 12), a new love interest for Lucy causes her to question whether she’s ready to start dating again, and sparks tension with her T.O.”

Any teases about Legends of Tomorrow (returning April 21)? –Derrick

This season’s penultimate episode, which was directed by Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim, is “a feel-good comedy, a more serious period piece, a futuristic adventure piece and a Legends episode, all rolled up into one,” says Legends co-showrunner Keto Shimizu. And within it, somewhere, Jes Macallan plays a character other than Ava.

On NCIS: LA, will we see more of Kensi and Deeks’ home life, like we have before? –Cindy

While we won’t be home with “Densi” during any of this season’s remaining episodes, this Sunday you will see the marrieds have some fun as they handle a problem at the Squid & Dagger. (Along the way, you will also learn why Deeks is seriously — but amusingly — miffed with his wife.)

What’s going on with NCIS: LA‘s Eric and Nell? —Matt

Although the latest episode hinted at Nell leaving the team, I am told that story point was just to free up Renee Felice Smith for an outside project (as the CBS drama did earlier this season with her scene partner Barrett Foa). But suffice to say, Nell does have some important life decisions to make — and Hetty will give her the time to do so.

Any scoop on FBI, S.W.A.T. or Magnum P.I.? –Saf I

choose Column C, so that I may report that Azita Ghanizada (Alphas, Good Trouble) will guest-star in the Friday, May 8 episode as a woman in the middle of a contentious divorce who hires Higgins to investigate her husband’s possible adultery — while said husband, in turn, retains Magnum for his own cause!

As someone in the The Flash‘s WestAllen fandom, it seems like Barry and Iris are headed for a divorce after the Mirror debacle. Is there indeed a break-up in their future? –Jen

After The Flash resumes Season 6 on April 21, “Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far,” showrunner Eric Wallace warns. “Where it ends and what happens as a result? Sorry, no spoilers here!”

Anything for when The Bold Type returns? –Mel

As Jane recovers from her double mastectomy in the back half of Season 4 (return date TBA), “You’re definitely going to see her have to figure out how to love the skin that she’s in,” says portrayer Katie Stevens. “Having something that’s a part of you taken away for preventative measures, obviously, is something really powerful. But with the reconstruction, we’re gonna see her kind of battle, ‘How do I accept myself? And how do I face this new reality? Are people looking at me differently? Do people know?’ I think that it’s gonna be kind of a struggle for her, and we’re going to see that all happening while she’s stepping into another new reality of having her own vertical [at Scarlet]. So things are gonna be a little complicated for Jane in the back half of the season, but I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

What will happen to the rest of the Good Girls season? I believe they’ve filmed 12 episodes but there were supposed to be 16. —Jessica

Actually, 11 episodes were able to be filmed/completed ahead of the pandemic shutdown, which lands the ersatz season finale on Sunday, May 3. In that episode, Beth and Dean made a big move to own a legitimate business, tensions rise between Ruby and Stan, and Phoebe gets even closer to cracking the case when she gets her hands on [SPOILER].

