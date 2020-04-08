TV Ratings: The Resident Ends Season With Audience High, Ellen Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s The Resident ended Season 3 (early!) with 4.92 million total viewers — up 10 percent to a season high — and a 0.8 rating, holding steady in the demo versus its last fresh episode. TVLine readers gave the faux-nale an average grade of “A-” (read post mortem).

Leading out of that, Empire (2.9 mil/0.7) hit a six-month audience high with its 100th episode while also ticking up in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (5.4 mil/1.2) topped Tuesday in the demo, while…

CBS | … an NCIS rerun delivered the night’s largest audience (7.8 million total viewers.

ABC | The Conners (6.2 mil/1.0) and Bless This Mess (3.9 mil/0.6) dipped, while mixed-ish (3 mil/0.6), black-ish (2.7 mil/0.6) and For Life (2.3 mil/0.6) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

