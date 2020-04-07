TV Ratings: Manifest Ticks Up With Finale, All Rise Hits Audience High

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Manifest closed Season 2 with 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up in both measures to hit and match its best numbers since the season opener. TVLine readers gave both the finale and all of Season 2 an average grade of “A”; read our juicy post mortem.

All told, Manifest‘s sophomore run averaged just shy of a 0.7 demo rating and nearly 4 million total viewers, respectively ranking sixth and seventh among NBC’s 12 dramas airing this TV season. (With Live+7 DVR playback folded in, its ranking remains unchanged.)

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (9.5 mil/1.5) dipped week-to-week yet easily led Monday in both measures. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Whose Line (969K/0.2) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo. Roswell NM (605K/0.1) hit a new audience low while holding onto last week’s demo low.

CBS | The Neighborhood (7.3 mil/1.0) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.6 mil/0.8) each ticked down. All Rise (6.1 mil/0.7) and Bull (7.1 mil/0.7) both held steady in the demo while rising to (just barely, yet technically) their largest audiences of the season.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

