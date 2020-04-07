Chicago Med Video: 'Chexton' Tension Escalates — Should They Call It Quits?

RELATED STORIES Season Finale Shake-Ups: New Dates for #OneChicago and More

Chicago Med‘s April and Ethan are showing no signs of patching things up following her confession that she kissed colleague Dr. Crockett Marcel. In fact, the couple’s relationship only gets more fraught in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c).

After Ethan walks in on April and Crockett going over a procedure, side-by-side, the nurse explains to her fiancé that it was all strictly professional. “I’m his hybrid O.R. nurse. You know that. Learning is part of the job,” April notes.

Things are not much better at home for the pair. “You’re sleeping on the couch. You want nothing to do with me. Why do you care?” April wonders, and given the current state of their relationship, we have to ask: Should April and Ethan just split up? Do they need a break? Or should they continue to stay together and work through their issues?

Elsewhere in the episode, “Dr. Charles evaluates a 15-year-old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass,” while “Will sides with Dr. Asher on a risky treatment plan,” per the official synopsis.

And in case you missed the news, Med‘s season finale will now air next Wednesday, April 15, along with the season enders of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your hopes for “Chexton”!