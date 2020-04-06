Frozen's Olaf to Get Own Series — Watch a Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Which One Beloved TV Show Do You Wish Was Available to Stream?

When a character’s popularity is this intense, give ‘im a series — it just makes sense!

Olaf, the lovable snowman first introduced in the Disney film Frozen, is getting his own series of digital shorts online. The streaming service announced the addition Monday, saying that the new content — titled At Home With Olaf — would be available this week on Twitter via @DisneyAnimation‘s account.

Josh Gad (Avenue 5) voiced the character in both Frozen and its sequel Frozen II, as well as in the miniseries Lego Frozen Northern Lights and the short films Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Frozen Fever and at least one episode of Sofia the First. He will return for the new series. Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, Gad and animator Hyrum Osmond worked on the new episodes from their homes.

“These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times,” Gad tweeted Monday.

Watch a sneak peek:

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

In mid-March, Disney+ surprised subscribers in the United States by releasing Frozen 2 — which made its theatrical debut on Nov. 22, 2019 — three months earlier than planned. The move came as many communities implemented social distancing/shelter at home measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the shorts would air on Disney+. TVLine regrets the error.