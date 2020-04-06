50 Cent's Black Mafia Family Crime Drama Gets Series Order at Starz

RELATED STORIES Quarantine Check-In, Outlander Edition: Which Jamie Are You Today?

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson just made another power move: Black Mafia Family, a new show from the rap star/Power star and executive producer, has received a series order at Starz.

The drama will chronicle the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, kingpins of a wide-reaching drug syndicate that came to power in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

“I told you Black Mafia Family was coming, and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” Jackson said via statement. “Meech and Terry are legends, and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

The series’ official logline is below:

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Randy Huggins (Star, Power) will write and executive-produce the series; Jackson, Terri Kopp (The Chi, Proven Innocent) and Anthony Wilson also will serve as EPs.

In addition to Power, which aired its series finale in February, Jackson executive-produces ABC’s For Life and Power‘s upcoming spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (which is a prequel about his character from the original series), Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force.