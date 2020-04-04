Netflix Adding New Tiger King Episode

RELATED STORIES Tiger King: Will There Be a Season 2?

Heads up, Tiger King fans: We haven’t seen the last of Joe Exotic.

According to Jeff Lowe, one of the show’s infamous zoo owners, Netflix is adding one more episode of the docuseries that took the Internet by storm. The new episode will hit the streamer next week, said the swinger-turned-big cat owner, who revealed the news in a Cameo video posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner.

Though it’s unclear whether the episode will be a follow-up to the show’s success or a reunion of the zoo’s employees, Lowe confirmed that “they’re filming here tomorrow.” See Lowe’s full clip below.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness made its Netflix debut March 20, tracking the heated rivalry between big cat “enthusiasts” and nemeses Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin. The almost comical feud takes a dark detour when (spoiler alert!) Schreibvogel — an Oklahoma roadside zoo owner, country singer, former gubernatorial candidate and gun fanatic — is arrested for targeting Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, in a murder-for-hire plot. Joe Exotic is now serving a 22-year sentence for the scheme, in addition to multiple counts of animal abuse.

The series almost immediately went viral thanks to its bizarre personalities and menacing twists and turns. It quickly became one of the most popular shows on TV, fueling endless conversation on social media, and churning out countless memes of the series’ quirky cast of characters. Although there are currently no plans for a Season 2, producers are open to the idea.