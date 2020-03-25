Tiger King: Will There Be a Season 2?

RELATED STORIES Obsessed With Netflix's Tiger King? Kate McKinnon Is Playing Carole Baskin in the Forthcoming Limited Series

Could Tiger King claw its way into a second season? The producers behind Netflix’s latest true-crime sensation appear to be very open to the possibility.

Although a Netflix insider says there are no current plans to renew the seven-episode docuseries, Tiger King co-director Rebecca Chaiklin tells EW.com, “We have a crazy amount of footage,” before adding, “There could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which made its Netflix premiere on Friday, tracks the heated rivalry between big cat “enthusiasts” Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin. The feud takes a dark turn when Schreibvogel, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist, country singer and former gubernatorial candidate who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo, is arrested for hatching a murder-for-hire plot involving Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary.

As we previously reported, a scripted version of the sordid tale is in the works starring Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as Baskin. The would-be limited series, from Universal Cable Productions, is based on the Joe Exotic podcast.