Obsessed With Netflix's Tiger King? Kate McKinnon Is Playing Carole Baskin in the Forthcoming Limited Series

If you’ve been spending your quarantine devouring Netflix’s true-crime doc series Tiger King, we urge you to paws your binge and take in the following news bulletin: There’s a limited series in the works starring Kate McKinnon.

We’re not kitten around.

As reported last fall, the SNL star is set to play Carole Baskin — the CEO of Big Cat Rescue who figures prominently in the Netflix doc — in the project, which is in development at Universal Content Productions. Talk about purr-fect casting, eh?

Based on the Joe Exotic podcast, the miniseries (much like the Netflix doc) centers on Baskin’s epic feud with fellow big cat enthusiast Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel.

While there is currently no network or streamer attached to the McKinnon-fronted and EP’d scripted version, the breakout success of Tiger King will no doubt raise the project’s profile (and sweeten its prospects) exponentially. (A Universal rep tells TVLine that Tiger King remains in active development.)

To that end, who can you picture playing cat and mouse with McKinnon as the flamboyant Joe Exotic himself? My gut is telling me the part is Thomas Lennon’s to lose.

Hit the comments with your Joe Exotic casting suggestions, and, while you’re down there, let us know where you currently are in your Tiger King binge. Oh, and [spoiler alert] what do you think happened to Carole’s hubby?!