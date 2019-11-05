TVLine Items: Kate McKinnon Takes On Joe Exotic, Nailed It! Trailer and More

Kate McKinnon has lined up another limited series: The SNL star will headline and executive-produce an adaptation of the Joe Exotic podcast, which is currently in development at Universal Content Productions, aka the studio behind Homecoming and Dirty John, our sister site Deadline reports. No network is attached yet.

The project follows big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding big cats for profit. After Carole sets out to shut Joe down, he stops at nothing to expose her hypocrisy, with results that prove deadly.

As previously reported, McKinnon is also set to exec-produce and star in a Hulu limited series about disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The six-part unscripted series We’re Here, in which small-town residents are recruited to participate in a drag show, will debut this spring on HBO.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of Nailed It! Holiday!, premiering Thursday, Nov. 22:

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, inspired by the country music icon’s songs. Debuting with eight standalone episodes on Thursday, Nov. 22, the show’s cast includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Colin O’Donoghue, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Sarah Shahi and Gerald McRaney, among many others.

