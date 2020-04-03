Deputy Cancelled at Fox

RELATED STORIES Leslie Jordan Joins Mayim Bialik in Fox's Miranda Remake Call Me Kat

Fox is asking Deputy to turn in its badge and gun: The Stephen Dorff-led freshman drama won’t return for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Deputy starred Dorff (fresh off an acclaimed turn on HBO’s True Detective) as Bill Hollister, a throwback lawman who finds himself named the new sheriff of Los Angeles County thanks to an arcane law in the county charter. Yara Martinez (Jane the Virgin) co-starred as Bill’s surgeon wife Paula, and Arrow alum Bex Taylor-Klaus was a standout as Bill’s deputy/driver Brianna Bishop. The supporting cast included Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town), Siena Goines (Criminal Minds) and Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives).

Premiering in January, Deputy finished up its freshman run with a March 26 season finale. The cancellation caps its run at a total of 13 episodes.

Deputy‘s low ratings played a role in its demise: Averaging not quite a 0.6 demo rating across 13 episodes (in Live+Same Day numbers), it ranked 11th among all Fox scripted programs, besting only Outmatched, the recently premiered Duncanville and the already cancelled Almost Family. In total viewers (3.7 million), however, it ranked fifth, trailing only the 9-1-1s, Last Man Standing and The Resident.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has updated to reflect Deputy‘s cancellation. Were you hoping to see it get a second season? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation (and any Season 2 hopes you might’ve had) in the comments below.