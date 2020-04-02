Young and the Restless to Re-Air Classic Wedding Amid Pandemic Shutdown

The Young and the Restless is turning to the old and memorable to help stretch out its finite inventory of fresh episodes during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

This Friday, April 3, “You’re invited to join #YR for the wedding of Victor and Nikki Newman,” the CBS sudser announced Thursday on Twitter .”Watch their first ‘I do’s’ at our regularly scheduled time…. And we will pick up where we left off today on Monday’s episode.”

The noteworthy nuptials in question first aired on April 13, 1984, when the Mustache and Nikki traded vows for the very first time. (CBS did not immediately respond to TVLine’s inquiry if airing a “classic” episode will be a weekly thing for the foreseeable future.)

After all, ABC’s General Hospital earlier this week announced just such a strategy: Also starting this Friday (and scheduled to continue through at least May 22), GH actors will take turns teeing up an old episode, starting with one that aired… a whole year ago, on April 3, 2019.

ABC’s sole sudser had roughly two months’ worth of episodes banked when production was shut down, which prior to this “Flashback Fridays” move took it through the end of May. CBS’ Y&R and The Bold and the Beautiful, meanwhile, were set to see their respective wells run dry in early May, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives shoots a staggering eight months in advance, and thus has fresh product to put on the shelves until the fall.

With the majority of the country stuck at home, daytime’s four remaining soap operas are seeing their ratings skyrocket. For the week of March 23, which is when much of the U.S. went into quarantine, Y&R surged to an 11-month high, GH and B&B posted their best numbers in two years, and Days drew its strongest numbers in more than a year.