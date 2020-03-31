General Hospital Will Use 'Flashback Friday' Episodes to Stretch Inventory During Pandemic Shutdown

ABC’s General Hospital will roll out weekly “Flashback Friday” episodes (aka reruns) as a means of making the most of its existing inventory while production remains shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this Friday, April 3, and currently scheduled to continue through May 22, each encore will feature an introduction from a GH actor highlighting the episode. This Friday, for example, Laura Wright will tee up the soap’s 56th anniversary episode, which originally aired way, way, wayyyy back on April 3, 2019.

GH will air new episodes Monday through Thursday, as originally planned.

ABC’s sole sudser had roughly two months’ worth of episodes banked when production was shut down, which prior to this “Flashback Fridays” move took it through the end of May. CBS rivals The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, meanwhile, will see their respective wells will run dry in early May, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives shoots a staggering eight months in advance, and thus has fresh product to put on the shelves until the fall.

With the majority of the country stuck at home, daytime’s four remaining soap operas are seeing their ratings skyrocket. For the week of March 23, which is when much of the U.S. went into quarantine, GH and B&B posted their best numbers in two years, Days drew its strongest numbers in more than a year, and Y&R surged to an 11-month high.