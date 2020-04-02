TV Ratings: Masked Singer Hits New Wednesday Highs, Survivor Dips

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s double helping of The Masked Singer averaged 8.8 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, up 10 percent from last week to mark Wednesday highs for Season 3. (Read recap.)

Over on CBS, Survivor (8.2 mil/1.6, read recap) dipped a tenth in the demo, while Garth & Trisha Live! did 5.7 mil and a 0.8.

With #OneChicago in rerun mode and The CW doing whatever it is doing, the only other fresh fare was over on ABC, where The Goldbergs (4.4 mil/0.9), Schooled (3.3 mil/0.6) and the next-to-last Modern Family ever (4.3 mil/0.9) were all steady. American Housewife (3.1 mil/0.7) ticked up, leading into another stupefying, mind-bending David Blaine special (3.7 mil/0.7). The rest of today’s ratings are folded up and tucked inside your watchband.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

