Leslie Jordan Joins Mayim Bialik in Fox's Miranda Remake Call Me Kat

The Masked Singer Recap: Shell Yeah Empire Final Season to End Early, Proper Series Finale Scrapped

Leslie Jordan has found the purr-fect next role on Fox’s upcoming Call Me Kat., TVLine has learned.

The show follows Kat (played by The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want and still be happy. That’s why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Will & Grace alum will play Phil, one of Kat’s employees, who is responsible for baking all of the cat café’s pastries. Kat is helping him get his mojo back after a recent breakup with his longtime partner.

Call Me Kat, a remake of the BBC comedy Miranda, got a straight-to-series order at Fox in March. The cast includes Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) as Kat’s high school crush Max, Swoosie Kurtz (Mike & Molly) as Kat’s mom, and Kyla Pratt (One on One) as Randi.

Fox’s adaptation is written by Darlene Hunt (The Big C) and counts Bialik and her Big Bang co-star Jim Parsons, as well as Miranda creator/star Miranda Hart, among its executive producers.

In addition to playing Will & Grace‘s Beverley Leslie, the prolific Jordan’s TV credits include American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, Desperate Housewives and Ally McBeal. His recent Instagram videos about being stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine have garnered millions of views.

In addition to playing Will & Grace's Beverley Leslie, the prolific Jordan's TV credits include American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, Desperate Housewives and Ally McBeal. His recent Instagram videos about being stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine have garnered millions of views.