TV Ratings: FBI Cops Largest Audience Yet With Early Season 2 Finale

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday delivered 13.4 million total viewers — ticking up to its largest audience in nearly two years — while holding onto last week’s season high in the demo, with a 1.3 rating.

Leading out of that, FBI‘s mini Chicago P.D. crossover/ersatz Season 2 finale copped the drama’s largest audience ever (10.8 million viewers) while equaling its best rating (1.2) since its series premiere, with time slot rival This Is Us out of the mix. Closing the Eye’s night, FBI: Most Wanted (8.2 mil/0.9) slipped 14 percent and a tenth from last week’s crossover with FBI.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Leading out of a Resident repeat, Empire (2.6 mil/0.6) ticked down — while also announcing that its final season would end early, with no proper finale.

ABC | Leading out of a night of sitcom reruns, For Life (2.4 mil/0.6) nonetheless held steady.

