Rick and Morty Season 4: Remaining Episodes to Air in May — Watch Trailer

No, this isn’t some sort of sick April Fools’ Day prank — new episodes of Rick and Morty are really coming back.

The remaining five episodes of the show’s fourth season will kick off Sunday, May 3 at 11:30/10:30c, the network revealed in the wee hours on Wednesday, along with an action-packed trailer that gives fans a taste of the intergalactic shenanigans still to come.

Set to the sweet sounds of Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town,” the trailer finds the grandfather-grandson duo battling as animé robots, wearing dead aliens as masks, growing additional appendages, etc. (And is that Beth with a lightsaber?!)

The first half of Season 4 wrapped in Dec. 2019 with an episode that series co-creator Justin Roiland called his favorite of the bunch — and TVLine readers seemed to agree, with 60 percent giving it an “A” and 24 percent giving it a “B.”

(Speaking of Roiland, he has a new animated Hulu series coming out called Solar Opposites on May 8, and it’s pretty much Rick and Morty with different characters. Click here to watch the trailer.)

And lest you think that the end of this Adult Swim favorite is anywhere near in sight, know this: Back in May 2018, Rick and Morty was renewed for an 70 more episodes. And since only five episodes have aired since then, we still have 65 more to enjoy.

