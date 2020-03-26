TVLine Items: Hugh Jackman's HBO Film Trailer, HTGAWM Casting and More

Hugh Jackman is in big trouble in a newly released trailer for the HBO film Bad Education.

Premiering Saturday, April 25, the movie tells the true story of a student reporter who starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Jackman stars as Dr. Frank Tassone, the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. As the telepic unspools, he is forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal while attempting to protect others — and himself.

The cast also includes TV vets Allison Janney (Mom) and Ray Romano (Parenthood, Everybody Loves Raymond).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* How to Get Away With Murder has tapped Anne-Marie Johnson (The InBetween, In Living Color) to recur during the show’s final episodes as Kendra Strauss, Michaela’s high-powered defense attorney, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Comedian Bill Burr will reprise his role as The Mandalorian‘s Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfield during Season 2 of Disney+’s flagship series, per Deadline.

* CBS will begin airing new episodes of The Late Show on Monday, March 30, host Stephen Colbert revealed on Twitter. In other late-night news, Jimmy Kimmel Live will also return on Monday with remotely produced new episodes, while his digital “minilogue” airing tonight will feature Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

* Showtime’s Desus & Mero will return with new episodes, filmed from the hosts’ homes, on Monday, March 30 at 11/10c.

* Hulu has released a teaser for Solar Opposites, a new series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and former head writer Mike McMahan, premiering Friday, May 8:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?