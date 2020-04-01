Larry David to the 'Idiots' Not Social Distancing: You're Blowing Opportunity to Stay at Home and Watch TV!

RELATED STORIES Vancouver TV Shows May Need to Start on Their Next Seasons Late, Based on Province's Current Quarantine Plan

Vancouver TV Shows May Need to Start on Their Next Seasons Late, Based on Province's Current Quarantine Plan Empire Final Season to End Early, Proper Series Finale Scrapped

Larry David is urging people to curb their enthusiasm for socializing in person during the pandemic and instead seize this “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to unapologetically sit on your keister and watch lotsa TV.

In a PSA (snow below) for the Office of the Governor of California’s #StayHomeStaySafe pandemic initiative, the Curb Your Enthusiasm curmudgeon specifically addresses “the idiots out there, and you know who you are,” who are “socializing too close.”

Ignoring social distancing guidelines while the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the nation is “not good,” David reminds. By possibly, unwittingly transmitting the disease, “You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you,” he acknowledges.

Besides, by roaming around, David argues, “You’re passing up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up! Maybe you’re not that bright…?”

In closing, David says, “Go home, watch TV — that’s my advice to you.” After all, “If you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house…. There’s just trouble out there, it’s not a good place to be.”

What TV have you been (finally) catching up on while in quarantine? Tell TVLine here!