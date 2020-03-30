Ian Somerhalder's V Wars Among 2 Freshman Dramas Cancelled at Netflix

Ian Somerhalder‘s fight against the undead is coming to an early conclusion. Netflix has cancelled the sci-fi drama V Wars after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) starred as Dr. Luther Swann, a scientist who “enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these ‘vampires.'”

“It deals with the things we’re dealing with in our own world right now: borders, racism, disease, fear, politics — the politics of fear,” Somerhalder told TVLine shortly before the series’ premiere in Dec. 2019. “These things aren’t just happening in our echo chambers, they’re happening around the world. And [the vampire virus] comes about as a result of rampant glacial deterioration. Ice is melting and exposing pathogens, viruses and bacteria that could make the bubonic plague look like a chickenpox party.”

The series also starred Adrian Holmes (Arrow), Peter Outerbridge (The Umbrella Academy), Laura Vandervoort (Bitten, Smallville), Kyle Breitkopf (The Whispers), Jacky Lai (Beyond) and Kimberly-Sue Murray (Shadowhunters).

Netflix has also reportedly canceled The October Faction after one season. The series followed monster hunters Fred (Hemlock Grove‘s J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Bones‘ Tamara Taylor) who hid their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids were forced to live in a town trapped in the past.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the series’ cancellations.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the series’ cancellations. Are you disappointed by V Wars and The October Faction getting the axe? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.