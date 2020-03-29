Quotes of the Week: The Good Doctor, Tiger King, MacGyver, NCIS and More

We’ve lost track of how many consecutive days we’ve been indoors — but at least there’s plenty of good TV to keep us company.
With another week of fresh episodes behind us, we’ve once again compiled the best zingers and one-liners from the past seven days, which you can view in our Quotes of the Week gallery at right.
This time around, we’ve got Garrett’s first-ever experience with a Celine Dion song on Superstore, an unexpected announcement from Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic (which narrows it down to… most of what Joe Exotic says on Tiger King), life-changing news for a Prodigal Son cop and One Day at a Time‘s premiere-opening jab at its former home (read post mortem).
Also featured in this week’s roundup: sound bites from Batwoman, The Good Doctor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, MacGyver, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and more series.
Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!