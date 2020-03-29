Quotes of the Week: The Good Doctor, Tiger King, MacGyver, NCIS and More

We’ve lost track of how many consecutive days we’ve been indoors — but at least there’s plenty of good TV to keep us company.

With another week of fresh episodes behind us, we’ve once again compiled the best zingers and one-liners from the past seven days, which you can view in our Quotes of the Week gallery at right. Quotes of the Week for March 22, 2020

This time around, we’ve got Garrett’s first-ever experience with a Celine Dion song on Superstore, an unexpected announcement from Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic (which narrows it down to… most of what Joe Exotic says on Tiger King), life-changing news for a Prodigal Son cop and One Day at a Time‘s premiere-opening jab at its former home (read post mortem).

Also featured in this week’s roundup: sound bites from Batwoman, The Good Doctor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, MacGyver, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and more series.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!