Ugly Betty Is TVLine's First Official Binge Club Selection — Watch These 5 Episodes and Prepare to Debate

With network shows wrapping early and endless streaming options at our disposal, the communal viewing experience is becoming a rarity. Enter the TVLine Binge Club, a new opportunity for everyone to get back on the same page — or at least the same channel — to reflect on classic shows that once brought us all together.

THE SHOW | Ugly Betty (ABC, 2006–2010)

THE CAST | America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Ana Ortiz, Michael Urie, Becki Newton, Ashley Jensen, Tony Plana, Mark Indelicato, Christopher Gorham, Alan Dale, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light and Vanessa Williams

WHY WE PICKED IT | For starters, do you see that cast? The fact that we got to spend an hour a week with so many bonafide TV stars, either at the start or the peak of their careers, now feels like a gift we all took for granted. Also, because Ugly Betty wrapped its four-season run a year before TVLine launched, we never got to cover the show in real time — and you know we would have been all over it.

WHAT TO WATCH | For the purposes of this particular binge, we’re focusing on the comedy’s Golden Globe Award-winning first season, while also peeking into the future to see where Betty & Co. end up. It’s a chance for longtime fans — people to whom the name Alec Mapa really means something! — to look back on an old favorite with fresh eyes. (If you’ve never watched the telenovela-inspired gem before, you really should watch the first season in full. You won’t regret it.)

To that end, your assignment is to watch the following episodes — all of which are available on Hulu — before the first official TVLine Binge Club meeting on Thursday, April 2 at noon ET:

1. “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1) — WATCH

2. “In or Out” (Season 1, Episode 13) — WATCH

3. “Punch Out” (Season 1, Episode 19) — WATCH

4. “East Side Story” (Season 1, Episode 23) — WATCH

5. “Hello Goodbye” (Season 4, Episode 20) — WATCH

Thursday’s “meeting” will begin with a breakdown of what we gleaned from these five episodes, followed by what we hope will be a lively (and civil!) debate in the comments section. Be prepared to discuss, among other pressing issues, whether the show should have “gone there” with Betty and Daniel.

Note: Comments are currently closed off to avoid starting the conversation early. Besides, you don’t have time to comment — you’ve got episodes to binge!