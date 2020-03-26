Chicago Fire Photos: Will a Wedding Bring Brett and Casey Together?

The big day is finally here! Chicago Fire‘s Cruz and Chloe are getting married during the April 8 episode (NBC, 9/8c), and the nuptials appear to be a grand affair in the following newly released photos.

In addition to showing off Chloe’s stunning dress as she walks down the aisle, the attached gallery offers a sneak peek at the large wedding party, which includes best man Severide, groomsman Casey, and bridesmaids Stella and Brett. The rest of the firehouse is also in attendance as they watch the happy couple tie the knot.

Speaking of couples — or would-be couples, to be more precise — Brett and Casey appear to be sharing a moment amid all the festivities. According to the official synopsis, the paramedic “is faced with a monumental decision” in the hour. Might the — spoiler alert for this week’s episode! — sudden and tragic death of her biological mom spur Brett to finally act on her feelings for Casey?

“I’m excited about Chloe and Cruz getting married,” showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine earlier this season. “The challenge for us, always, is to do something new that we haven’t done before. We’ve had a wedding at the firehouse, we’ve had a wedding at the courthouse, we’ve had a wedding at Molly’s. So we need a cool wedding venue for Cruz and Chloe.” (It looks like the pair decided to go the classic route with a church ceremony.)

Elsewhere in the episode, “tension builds when a group of rabble-rousers attempt to lock down the firehouse,” while “Gallo and Ritter attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age.”

Scroll through the gallery (or click here for direct access) for a wedding sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts!