The Magicians Takes On the Ramones in Musical Episode — Watch Sneak Peek!

Hurry, hurry, hurry! The Brakebills gang just wants to be sedated.

The Magicians airs its annual musical episode this Wednesday (10/9c, Syfy), and TVLine’s got an exclusive sneak peek at one of the big numbers. In the above video, Eliot and Alice break out into a cover of the Ramones’ “I Wanna Be Sedated” during a musical heist, with their pals quickly joining in on the performance. (Kady’s delivery of the classic ’70s tune is particularly impressive.)

The singing action is part of a plan to give the residents of Fillory a new home following that world’s destruction. In last week’s episode, Alice had the idea to use the World Seed to build a new world for the Fillorians. But there was a hiccup with that plan: Marina revealed that the Seed was hidden in a magicians-only, protected hotel. However, there are break-in instructions in a book, which Alice and Kady were able to retrieve. Which brings us to the musical heist — or as the official description sums up the episode: “Margo sees a purse she hates. Alice writes a letter. We couldn’t get Prince.” (Yes, that’s a real synopsis.)

The melodic hour also serves as The Magicians‘ penultimate episode. Earlier this month, it was announced that the current fifth season would be the show’s last, with the series finale set to air next Wednesday, April 1.

After the cancellation, executive producer Sera Gamble told TV Insider, “We had the sense going into this season that Syfy… was kind of hitting the point of ‘The cup is full and there’s no more room,'” and as such, a fitting ending was crafted. After shopping the series to possible new homes, EP John McNamara said, “None of them seemed in the end like a perfect financial or creative fit. And so we reluctantly just decided, ‘Well at least we have this season finale that was crafted to also be a series finale.’ It was kind of always going to pull double duty.”

