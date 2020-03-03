The Magicians Cancelled After 5 Seasons; Series Finale to Air in April

The Magicians‘ spell over Syfy is coming to an end; the drama’s current fifth season will be its last, TVLine has confirmed.

The show’s Season 5 finale, set to air on April 1, will now serve as the series finale.

“The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons,” the network said in a statement. “As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

The Magicians currently stars Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Rick Worthy as Henry Fogg, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, Brittany Curran as Fen and Trevor Einhorn as Josh Hoberman.

Through eight episodes this season, The Magicians is averaging 341,000 total viewers and just over a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 42 and 37 percent from Season 4.

Upon its end, Syfy’s only ongoing scripted series will be Wynonna Earp (currently in production for a delayed Season 4) and Van Helsing (which in December was renewed for a fifth and final season).

Upcoming Syfy fare meanwhile includes Vagrant Queen (adapted from the Vault comics, premiering March 27), the Child’s Play offshoot Chucky and the Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Magicians‘ unexpected end. Your thoughts on the big announcement? Drop ’em in a comment below.