Andrew Lincoln wasn’t about to let longtime leading lady Danai Gurira leave The Walking Dead without taking note — musical notes, it turns out. In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, two days after Gurira’s final TWD episode aired, the actor took to the piano to put his own spin on Wings’ classic Bond theme “Live and Let Die,” changing the lyrics to “simply love you, Danai.”

From there, the actor reflected upon the end of her long and storied run on the AMC drama. (She’d played katana-wielding warrior Michonne since the beginning of Season 3 and became the significant other of his indestructible Rick Grimes three seasons later.) “Wow… what a thing,” he exclaimed. “I remember the first time I met you… You’d collapsed outside the gates of the prison, and Ricky ‘Dooda’ Grimes and his son… “

At that point, Lincoln began speaking in character. “I thought you were a maniac with katana swords,” he said, picking up his train of thought where it had gone off the rails. “But my son Carl thought that we should save you.”

Eventually, the clip just cuts off mid-anecdote. Still, you have to admit it was pretty sweet of the series’ former focal point to play Gurira off, so to speak. Viewers will recall that the original cast member departed during Season 9 to star in Rick-centric movies. Gurira’s Season 10 exit was confirmed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019.

To check out Lincoln’s message to his former co-star, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments. Do we all assume that Michonne will eventually find Rick in one of his features?