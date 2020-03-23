SVU Boss: Two 'Prominent' Returns and a Re-Examined Death Won't Make It Into Pandemic-Shortened Season

Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight on Monday shed light on some season-ending happenings that now won’t be happening, due to the TV industry’s coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown.

Previously (and as noted in the attached Shortened Season Status chart), Leight revealed that the long-running NBC procedural halted production on Season 21 four episodes shy of its 24-episode order. As a result, “Episode 20 may end up being our finale,” he said. “If it is, it will be oddly fine in that slot — with return performances from many perps and [victims] we’ve met this season.”

That said, some twists were nonetheless left on the table. “Believe it or not,” Weight told a fan on Twitter, the death of Olivia’s estranged half-brother Simon Marsden (via an apparent overdose) “was going to be re-examined in the finale.”

That same 24th episode would have featured “the return of two prominent characters from earlier seasons,” Leight shared. “So, we’re sorry not to get to make that episode. [And the] three before it were also in pretty great shape. So it goes.”

Leight’s upfrontness about SVU’s shortened season comes on the heels of Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb tweeting out that his farewell season’s 13th episode, airing tonight on The CW, will be the last one “for a while,” seeing as the handful of others that had been filmed now are collecting dust in a post-production studio that has similarly been shuttered amid the pandemic.

Who do you think would have returned for the planned season finale? And what might have come from a re-examining of Simon’s death?