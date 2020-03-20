Hawaii Five-0: Series Finale Promo Includes Ohana From Past and Present

RELATED STORIES FBI: Most Wanted Director Claims She Learned After the Fact That a Crew Member Had Coronavirus

CBS has released an emotional, reflective promo for Hawaii Five-0‘s series finale, featuring faces both old and newer, as the series readies to bid the airwaves aloha.

In the series finale airing Friday, April 3 at 9/8c, one team member (revealed here) is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after a cypher that Steve’s mother left him. Also, McGarrett finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.

Recurring Five-0 cast members James Marsters (as Victor Hesse), William Sadler (as John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (as Wo Fat) all return for that grand finale.

As cast member Katrina Law recently told TVLine, “There are going to be a lot of tears shed, for many reasons” as the reboot comes to an end. “I know the fans are sad to see this iconic show going and having this be the final season…. But then on a personal level, we have this beautiful ending scene in which [showrunner] Peter Lenkov and the writers really gave the actors freedom to kind of say what they want and just left it open.

“Besides the tears, it is so action-packed and just chock full of fun,” she added. “So, before you get to those tears, you’re going to go for a very emotional, action-packed ride.”

