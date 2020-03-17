Hawaii Five-0 Series Finale Teasers: [Spoiler] Is Badly Wounded, and More

On Friday, March 27, Hawaii Five-0‘s end will formally begin — and at least one team member’s life will be put in grave danger during the two-hour, two-night series finale.

Per the official CBS synopsis for the first hour, airing March 27, “After Steve receives a posthumous letter from his mother that contains a cypher, Danny is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it. Also, Five-0 must help Lincoln Cole (played by guest star/MacGyver alum Lance Gross), an anonymous good Samaritan who’s in the crosshairs of some very dangerous people.

As TVLine was first to report, action-hero icon Chuck Norris also guest-stars in that first hour, as a retired sergeant major who helps Lincoln hide from authorities.

Then on Friday, April 3, we say “Aloha” to McGarrett & Co., as “Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago.”

Recurring cast members James Marsters (as Victor Hesse), William Sadler (as John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (as Wo Fat) all return for that grand finale.

As cast member Katrina Law very recently told TVLine, “There are going to be a lot of tears shed, for many reasons” as the reboot comes to an end. “I know the fans are sad to see this iconic show going and having this be the final season…. But then on a personal level, we have this beautiful ending scene in which [showrunner] Peter Lenkov and the writers really gave the actors freedom to kind of say what they want and just left it open.

“Besides the tears, it is so action-packed and just chock full of fun,” she added. “So, before you get to those tears, you’re going to go for a very emotional, action-packed ride.”

