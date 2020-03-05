Hawaii Five-0 Series Finale First Look: Chuck Norris Books a Badass Role

RELATED STORIES Elizabeth Hurley, Hannah Simone Cast as Mother-Daughter Duo in CBS Pilot

Hawaii Five-0 is pulling out a big gun for its series finale, in the form of action hero icon Chuck Norris.

TVLine has learned exclusively that TV’s erstwhile Texas Ranger Cordell Walker will guest-star during the CBS drama’s two-hour series finale as Lee Phillips, a retired sergeant major who is helping his mentee, Lincoln Cole (to be played by MacGyver alum Lance Gross), hide from authorities in order to protect his anonymity. (As previously reported, when Cole finds himself potentially in harm’s way, Five-0 is brought in to protect him.)

Phillips trained Lincoln, who is now a decorated former Marine Gunnery Sergeant with the Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, so you can rest assured that the retired vet is quite the badass himself.

Airing Friday, April 3 at 9/8c, Five-0‘s two-hour season finale also will bring back guest stars James Marsters (as Victor Hesse), William Sadler (as John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (as Wo Fat).

In addition to his title role as Walker, Texas Ranger (which is being rebooted by The CW with Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki as the lead) and that series’ Sons of Thunder spinoff, Norris’ credits include the Missing in Action and Delta Force film franchises, Lone Wolf McQuade and The Expendables 2.

In announcing the decision to end the reboot after this, its 10th season, showrunner Peter M. Lenkov said, “Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show. I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores.

“I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was [original Hawaii Five-O creator] Leonard Freeman, who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with,” Lenkov continued. “And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

