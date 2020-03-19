Never Have I Ever: First Look at Netflix's Indian Teen Comedy From Mindy Kaling

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: She-Ra Ending, Bosch's Return Date, Free Binges and More

TVLine Items: She-Ra Ending, Bosch's Return Date, Free Binges and More Elite Season 3 Premiere Sets Up New Murder Mystery -- and a Health Scare!

Netflix would like you to meet Devi, the gods’ favorite Hindu girl in the San Fernando Valley. (Her words.)

Played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Devi is “an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations” on Never Have I Ever, a new series created by Mindy Kaling. Per the official description, it’s a “coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.”

Kaling is executive-producing the Universal Television series alongside Lang Fisher and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristram Shapeero. Fisher also serves as showrunner.

Since ending her six-season run as The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Lahiri, Kalings TV credits have included the short-lived NBC comedy Champions and a guest appearance on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She also served as a writer and executive producer on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries, an adaptation of the 1994 film.

Kaling is also writing and showrunning HBO Max’s College Girls, a comedy about three freshman roommates at a college in Vermont. “A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating,” according to the official description.”

The first season of Never Have I Ever hits Netflix on Monday, April 27. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.