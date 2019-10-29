DC Super Hero High, College Comedy From Mindy Kaling, Issa Rae's Rap Sh*t Among HBO Max Series Orders

RELATED STORIES HBO Max Sets May Launch, Reveals $14.99/Month Subscription Price

HBO Max is enlisting a trio of our favorite women in Hollywood to fill out its programming slate.

The upcoming streamer — launching in May 2020 — has handed series orders to three new half-hour comedies, TVLine has learned: DC Super Hero High, executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks; College Girls, written by Mindy Kaling; and Rap Sh*t, with a pilot penned by Insecure star Issa Rae.

DC Super Hero High centers on a group of teens attending a boarding school for gifted kids. “These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC Super Heroes,” per the synopsis. Banks will be an EP, with actor Scott Weinger (Fuller House) serving as writer and EP.

College Girls follows three freshman roommates at a college in Vermont. “A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating,” according to the official description.” Kaling will pen the series and also serve as showrunner.

Rap Sh*t chronicles the career highs and lows of a female rap group from outside of Miami as they try to break into the music industry. Rae will serve as an EP along with writing the pilot.

“Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max,” HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement.

Along with these original series, HBO Max announced on Tuesday that it will also be the exclusive streaming home for South Park, beginning next June.