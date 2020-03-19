Billions Trailer: See Julianna Margulies' Arrival in First Season 5 Footage

RELATED STORIES Jon Bernthal to Star in American Gigolo TV Reboot at Showtime

Julianna Margulies has only recently joined Billions, but her character already has some strong feelings about the savage goings-on.

“I don’t like this game,” Margulies’ character says in the official Season 5 trailer, which Showtime released Thursday. “It’s not a game,” Chuck (Paul Giamatti) quickly, seriously corrects her.

As previously reported, the Good Wife alum will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author; she will appear in several episodes. Another new addition, The Strain‘s Corey Stoll, also can be seen in the new footage. He’ll have a season-long arc as Michael Prince, whom the official season synopsis describes as a “social impact pioneer” who poses a real threat to Damian Lewis’ Bobby.

The upcoming season — which will get underway on Sunday, May 3, at 9/8c — will toss gasoline on the fiery feud between Bobby and Chuck. Meanwhile, Chuck will take on a “formidable” district attorney (played by Nip/Tuck‘s Roma Maffia), Wendy will make “surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe,” and Taylor will return to Axe Capital.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the two-minute preview, then hit the comments: What are you most looking forward to in Billions Season 5?