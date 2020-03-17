Vanessa Hudgens Slammed for Downplaying Coronavirus: 'Yeah, Deaths Are Terrible… But Inevitable?'

RELATED STORIES TV's Coronavirus Crisis: Which Shows Are Facing Shortened Seasons? And Which Series Had Already Wrapped?

Vanessa Hudgens is coming under fire for minimizing the coronavirus pandemic currently upending the world (and paralyzing the TV business in the process).

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” the High School Musical vet said of the potential quarantine timeline estimate on Instagram. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Moments later, the Rent: Live actress/singer attempted to backtrack a bit, shrugging to her 38+ million followers, “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Watch the video below:

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

In a follow-up post, Hudgens said her comments “were taken out of context,” before adding, “It’s a crazy, crazy time. I am home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too.”

Hudgens’ pandemic-themed video is in stark contrast to one that went viral in a whole other way this week, when she responded to High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale’s TikTok performance to “We’re All in This Together” with one of her own — though with the added twist of toting a bottle of wine as she lip-synced.

Do you think Hudgens crossed a line with her comments? Sound off below.