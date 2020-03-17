Reno 911! Revival: Dangle's Meeting Is Derailed by Squirrels in First Video

RELATED STORIES Quibi to Launch With 50 Shows, Including 'Movies in Chapters' and Judge Chrissy Teigen

We need all the laughs we can get right now — and luckily, Lt. Dangle and the Reno 911! squad are back on the beat.

The full cast of the Comedy Central cult favorite is set to reunite for a revival on Quibi — debuting Monday, April 6 — and we now have a first look at all the small-town cop shenanigans. In the clip above, set in the familiar Reno sheriff’s department meeting room, Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is distracted by the sound of squirrels in the heating ducts… and it’s not just tiny footsteps he hears: “No one thinks it sounds a tiny bit like they’re singing?”

The others try to comprehend what he’s getting at, before Jones (Cedric Yarbrough) suggests maybe he should take a spa day to clear his mind. That suggestion, though, only makes Dangle more agitated…

Along with Lennon and Yarbrough, Reno 911! veterans Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui and Mary Birdsong all return for the revival, which is officially billed as a seventh season of the series. (The Quibi version, however, will feature episodes that run ten minutes or less, as will all of Quibi’s programming.)

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the return of Reno 911!, and then hit the comments to share your thoughts on the revival.