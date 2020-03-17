American Idol Suspends Production as Contestants Return Home to Families

American Idol is the latest TV show to shut down in light of the coronavirus outbreak: The ABC singing competition is suspending production, effective immediately, TVLine has learned.

Filming has been halted to ensure that contestants can get home to their families, according to a source; the rest of the production is working remotely, and has been since last week. For now, episodes will continue to air as scheduled through the beginning of the live shows, which were slated to kick off in mid-April, but producers will continue to evaluate things on a week-to-week basis. (Idol currently airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.)

Idol joins the mounting list of more than 100 shows that have stopped production due to the global coronavirus pandemic, with more than 5,800 cases reported in the U.S. at press time. (For a look at which TV shows have already wrapped production on their current seasons, and which ones face the prospect of a shortened season, check out TVLine’s comprehensive list of all the major shows affected.)