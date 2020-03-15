Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Swap Time Slots With Coronavirus-Focused Nightline

Nightline will air at 11:35/10:35c in the coming week, temporarily taking Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s usual time slot, as part of ABC’s efforts to inform its audience about the latest COVID-19 updates.

Starting on Tuesday and continuing through Friday, Nightline will be broadcast directly after local news while reruns of Kimmel will air in the news journal’s 12:05 am spot, the network announced Sunday.

As previously reported, Kimmel and many other TV series are currently on hiatus in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. ABC’s late-night gabfest had planned to air encore presentations of past shows for two weeks.

The earlier Nightline will focus solely on COVID-19 and its effects on the United States and the rest of the world.

Nearly a dozen late-night series — ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!, CBS’ The Late Show and The Late Late Show, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Lights Out, NBC’s Tonight Show and Late Night, HBO’s Real Time, and TBS’ Full Frontal — have opted to halt production to stem the virus’ rising infection rate. Similarly, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Talk, The Tamron Hall Show and The Wendy Williams Show have followed suit. (HBO’s Last Week Tonight is scheduled to air a shortened episode Sunday before it, too, goes dark.)