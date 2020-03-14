Trish Regan Primetime Yanked by Fox Business After Anchor's Bonkers Coronavirus Rant Sparks Backlash

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Parenthood Vet Gets Designated, Arrow Son Cast and More

TVLine Items: Parenthood Vet Gets Designated, Arrow Son Cast and More Fox Business Suspends Charles Payne Amid Harassment Investigation

Following host Trish Regan‘s controversial, on-air comments about the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Fox Business’ Trish Regan Primetime is officially on hiatus.

In a tweet Friday night, Regan commented: “I want to let everyone know that Trish Regan Primetime is now on hiatus. FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must to do our part to keep our colleagues safe. #TrishRegan”

The decision was credited to “the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage” and the allocation of resources toward daytime coronavirus coverage, Fox Business Network said in a statement released Friday. With the show is officially on hiatus “until further notice,” Trish Regan Primetime and its follow-up, Kennedy, will be replaced by general-interest programs, reports The New York Times.

On Monday’s show, Regan gave an impassioned monologue about how COVID-19 was being used by President Donald Trump’s adversaries to take down the commander in chief. While a graphic reading, “Coronavirus Impeachment Hoax” flashed on screen, Regan claimed Democrats were causing “mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off” and sparking fear and panic about the virus in order “to demonize and destroy the president.”

The hiatus of Regan’s show adds to the 70+ shows that have already been cancelled or postponed due to the lingering health threat of the coronavirus.