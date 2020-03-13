CBS Unveils March Madness Replacement Plan, Hawaii Five-0's Two-Hour Series Finale to Be Split

CBS has announced the programming that will replace its coverage of the now-scrapped March Madness, and it includes reruns aplenty as well as a rejiggered game plan for Hawaii Five-0‘s series finale.
Originally scheduled to air as a two-hour farewell on Friday, April 3 at 9/8c, Five-0‘s sendoff will now be split up over to weeks. The first hour will air Friday, March 27 at 9/8c, and the concluding hour will air Friday, April 3 at 9/8c.
As a result of that tweak, CBS has now slotted a fresh Blue Bloods on Friday, April 3 at 10/9c (instead of being preempted).
Meanwhile, CBS confirms that its daytime lineup — which traditionally is pre-empted during March Madness — will now air original episodes.
The NCAA announced on Thursday that it was scrapping the annual men’s college basketball tournament in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Scroll down for a snapshot of CBS’ rejiggered lineup.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
8 pm Young Sheldon (R)
8:30 pm Young Sheldon (R)
9 pm Mom (R)
9:30 pm Bob (Hearts) Abishola (R)
10 pm Tommy (R)
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
8 pm MacGyver (R)
9 pm Hawaii Five-0 (R)
10 pm Blue Bloods (R)
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
8 pm FBI (R)
9: pm NCIS: New Orleans (R)
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
8 pm Young Sheldon (R)
8:30 pm Young Sheldon (R)
9 pm Mom (R)
9:30 pm The Neighborhood (R)
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted (R)
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
8 pm MacGyver (Original)
9 pm Hawaii Five-0 (Series Finale Part 1)
10 pm Blue Bloods (R)
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
9:00 pm 48 Hours
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
8 pm MacGyver (Original)
9 pm Hawaii Five-0 (Series Finale Part 2)
10 pm Blue Bloods (Original)