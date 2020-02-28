Hawaii Five-0 Ending With Season 10

The sun is setting on Hawaii Five-0. The CBS procedural’s current 10th season will be its last, TVLine has learned. A two-hour series finale will air Friday, April 3 at 8/7c.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

Adds executive producer Peter M. Lenkov, “Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show. I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said star Alex O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

H50 this season is averaging just north of 7 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking fourth among CBS dramas (behind NCIS, FBI and Friday titan Blue Bloods). Its 0.7 demo rating meanwhile trails those same three dramas plus the recently ended Criminal Minds.

TVLine’s 2020 TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Hawaii Five-0‘s impending conclusion. Are you ready to say goodbye? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.