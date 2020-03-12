The Conners Casts the Osbournes

The crazy train is pulling into Lanford!

ABC on Thursday announced that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will appear as themselves in the March 17 episode of The Conners. The network also released the above photo, which shows the Prince and Princess of Darkness seated at the recently revived Lunch Box.

While further details surrounding the Osbournes’ cameo are being kept under wraps, ABC has sent along the following episode description:

“Beards, Thrupples and Robots” — Harris is the boss of Darlene after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse; Jackie decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level; and everyone makes fun of Ben’s appearance after he shaves his beard in an attempt to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine.

The guest spot will double as a reunion between Sharon and Sara Gilbert, who worked together on The Talk for nine years. Gilbert departed the CBS daytime series last August, and was replaced by Marie Osmond ahead of Season 10; Osbourne is the last remaining original panelist.

The Osbournes are the latest in a long line of guest stars for The Conners Season 2 — a list that includes Dan Aykroyd, Cheryl Hines, Noel Fisher, and marrieds Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey.

Are you looking forward to seeing the Osbournes on The Conners?