Sara Gilbert's Last Day on The Talk: Watch Her Emotional Goodbye

RELATED STORIES 'Immigrants Make America Great' Is Theme of CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola, Says Chuck Lorre in 'IMAG' Hat

'Immigrants Make America Great' Is Theme of CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola, Says Chuck Lorre in 'IMAG' Hat CBS Boss on Backing Bull Amid Backlash: 'Even After Allegations Came Out, People Continued to Watch'

Sara Gilbert talked her final Talk on Friday, bidding a tearful goodbye to the CBS daytime show she created nine years ago. It was an emotional hour full of surprises, including an unexpected visit from Gilbert’s wife, rocker Linda Perry, and daughter, who performed an original song.

The other co-hosts — Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve — were all visibly wrecked by her departure, but no one squeezed more tears out of Gilbert than Sharon Osbourne, the only person remaining who was by her side when The Talk premiered back in 2010.

“I know this is completely unprofessional, but right after [Sharon] got the job, I called her and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing! How do I do this?'” Gilbert recalled. She said, ‘Just be yourself.’ You gave me permission to do that over these years. We’ve shared so much together — so much joy, so much pain. We’ve been there with each other and for each other through so many moments. Now I have to figure out how to not see you everyday. … But I love you, and I know this is not a goodbye. We’re going to be in each other’s lives, and I’ll make sure of that.”

As previously reported, Marie Osmond will assume Gilbert’s vacant seat on the panel in September when The Talk returns for Season 10.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Gilbert’s emotional farewell, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the remaining panel below.