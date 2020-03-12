TVLine Items: Schitt's Creek Farewell Special, Legacies Musical Ep and More

Schitt’s Creek fans are getting a sentimental parting gift from Pop TV. The network announced Thursday that it will air a behind-the-scenes special for the show immediately after its series finale.

Titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, the special will offer never-before-seen footage from the comedy’s six seasons, including audition tapes, wardrobe fittings, the final table read and more. It will also feature interviews with the cast, creators, journalists and celebrity fans.

A Schitt’s Creek Farewell airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8:30/7:30c, with the series finale set for that night at 8 pm. Watch an emotional teaser for the special above.

Ready for more of today's newsy nuggets?

* The CW’s Legacies is planning a musical episode for later in its second season. As executive producer Brett Matthews told TV Guide, Episode 19 will be “a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies — the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe.”

* Elliot Fletcher (The Fosters, Shameless) has joined FX’s Y: The Last Man adaptation in the series-regular role of Sam Jordan, the street-smart best friend of protagonist Yorick, per Deadline.

* Julia, HBO Max’s drama about beloved chef Julia Child, has officially scored a pilot order. Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) will fill the title role, though Joan Cusack was originally in talks for it.

* The music of The Beach Boys will provide the basis of Good Vibes Only, a dramedy from John Stamos (Fuller House) and School of Rock‘s Steve and Jim Armogida that is in the works at HBO Max, Deadline reports.