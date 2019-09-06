Joan Cusack in Talks to Play Julia Child in Drama Series Eyed at HBO Max

Joan Cusack is cooking something up with HBO Max: The actress is in talks to play legendary TV chef Julia Child in a drama series for the upcoming streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled scripted series is nearing a pilot order at HBO Max, with Cusack joined in the cast by Emmy-winning Frasier alum David Hyde Pierce. Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is onboard as a writer as well.

Cusack is best known for her film credits like Working Girl, In & Out (both of which earned her Oscar nominations) and her voice work as cowgirl Jessie in the Toy Story films. But she has visited the small screen as of late, playing Frank’s agoraphobic love interest Sheila on Showtime’s Shameless and joining Neil Patrick Harris in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Along with the Julia Child series, HBO Max is readying a full slate of original series for its launch next year, including a new take on the CW hit Gossip Girl, the Kaley Cuoco-starring The Flight Attendant and the romantic-comedy anthology Love Life, with Anna Kendrick starring in Season 1.

