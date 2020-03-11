Gotham's Erin Richards Set as One of Dracula's Brides in ABC Pilot

RELATED STORIES Ratings: As Bachelor Finale Dominates, This Is Us and The Flash Eye Lows

Erin Richards and ABC are tying the knot: The Gotham actress has signed on to play one of Dracula’s three Brides in the network’s soapy drama pilot, TVLine has learned.

The potential series, from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is a “sexy contemporary reimagining” of the classic Dracula story with “strong horror elements,” centering on the legendary vampire’s three brides (played by Suits‘ Gina Torres, Claws‘ Katherine Reis and Richards).

As we reported on Monday, Timeless‘ Goran Visnjic will star as Count Dracula.

Per Deadline, Richards’ Renee runs a modeling agency in NYC and has a history of “torrid affairs” with her female models. “In her former life, she was the wife of the Marquis de Sade when she invited Dracula (Višnjić) into her ‘house of pain’ and asked to be ‘turned’ by him.”

The Brides ensemble also includes Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) as a mogul who goes head-to-head with Torres’ bride and Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) as a model who crosses paths with Dracula’s “middle” (and still uncast) bride.

