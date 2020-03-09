Timeless' Goran Visnjic Nabs Iconic Role of Dracula in ABC's Brides Pilot

RELATED STORIES American Idol Recap: Country Couple Reduces Katy Perry to Tears With 'Shallow' Audition -- Watch Video

Coming up necks for Timeless‘ Goran Visnjic: The iconic role of Count Dracula in the ABC drama pilot The Brides.

The potential series, from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, is a “sexy contemporary reimagining” of the classic Dracula story with “strong horror elements,” centering on the legendary vampire’s three brides (played by Suits‘ Gina Torres and Claws‘ Katherine Reis; the third bride is not yet cast).

The powerful, ageless, and iconic King of Night who “turned” each of his three brides, Višnjić’s Dracula is left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives flee to start a new life together.

The Brides ensemble also includes Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) as a mogul who goes head-to-head with Torres’ bride and Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) as a model who crosses paths with Dracula’s “middle” (and still uncast) bride.

In addition to Timeless, Visnjic’s TV credits include ER, Extant and Santa Clarita Diet. He’ll next be seen in Season 2 of Amazon’s The Boys.

