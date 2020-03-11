This Is Us' Chris Sullivan, Carrie Diaries' AnnaSophia Robb Join Dr. Death Miniseries at NBC Streamer Peacock

This Is Us‘ Chris Sullivan has booked an appointment with Dr. Death, the forthcoming limited series at NBCU’s Peacock streaming service. Additionally, AnnaSophia Robb (Carrie Diaries, The Act) has joined the cast, which also boasts Once Upon a Time‘s Jamie Dornan, 30 Rock‘s Alec Baldwin and Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater.

Based on the popular podcast, Dr. Death tells the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a flourishing Dallas neurosurgeon who left a trail of permanently maimed or dead patients. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him. Peacock: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Sullivan will play Jerry Summers, Duntsch’s life-long friend andNo. 1 fan whose blind devotion lands him under Duntsch’s knife. Robb, meanwhile, will portray Michelle Shughart, a bright, young Assistant District Attorney in Dallas who teams up with Henderson (Baldwin) and Kirby (Slater) to take down “Dr. Death.”

Happy! showrunner Patrick Macmanus serves as writer/EP and Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) will direct the first two episodes. Production begins later this month.

NBCU’s Peacock is slated to launch on July 15.