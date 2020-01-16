Peacock Sets July Launch Date: NBCUniversal Streaming Service Will Offer Free Tier, Ad-Free Subscriptions

NBCUniversal has revealed a launch date for Peacock: The new streaming service will debut nationally on Wednesday, July 15, the company announced on Thursday. However, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will get early access to the platform beginning Wednesday, April 15.

It was also revealed that the service will offer a free, ad-supported tier, as well as options for ad-free service. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium (the latter of which costs $4.99 a month for non-bundled Comcast and Cox subscribers) both will come with ads, but premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month. (Any customer can also purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.)

Interestingly, Peacock Free subscribers will only have access to “select episodes of marquee Peacock originals,” while premium subscribers will be able to watch full seasons of original projects.

Peacock has at least 20 scripted series in various stages of development, including a Saved by the Bell revival, a Punky Brewster sequel and a Brave New World adaptation. These original series (all of which are detailed in the gallery attached right) will release new episodes weekly, rather than all at once, Netflix-style.

In addition to original series, Peacock will feature a robust selection of library content. The service will house all episodes of 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The King of Queens, Married… With Children, Monk, The Office, Parenthood, Parks and Recreation, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef and Will & Grace.

Peacock isn’t the only new streaming service set to launch in the spring: WarnerMedia previously announced that HBO Max will go live in May (exact date TBA; for additional details, click here).

Do you plan to subscribe to Peacock? Tell us in the comments below.