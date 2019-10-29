HBO Max Sets May Launch, Reveals $14.99/Month Subscription Price

WarnerMedia has narrowed down the launch date for HBO Max. Initially confirmed for a spring 2020 release, the new streaming service will debut in May, WarnerMedia entertainment president Robert Greenblatt announced on Tuesday.

It was also revealed that the service will cost a hefty $14.99 per month, which is more than the $12.99 per month it costs for a standard Netflix plan. Current HBO subscribers via AT&T and DirecTV will have immediate access to HBO Max at no extra charge. Also, an ad-supported version of HBO Max (price TBD) is also planned to launch in 2021. The company has not said whether an annual subscription rate will be made available.

HBO Max has at least 16 scripted series in various stages of development, including a Gossip Girl reboot, an Adventure Time revival and the Kaley Cuoco drama The Flight Attendant. (To view the complete slate, click here.) These original series will release new episodes weekly, rather than all at once, Netflix-style.

In addition to original series, HBO Max will feature a robust selection of library content. The service will house all episodes of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Pretty Little Liars, as well as all of HBO’s programming. Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

HBO Max will also serve as the streaming home for all new CW dramas produced by Warner Bros. The deal begins with Batwoman and Katy Keene, which will drop on the premium service after they have concluded their freshman runs.

The HBO Max announcement comes just days before the launch of two other subscription services: Apple TV+ (on Friday, Nov. 1) and Disney+ (on Tuesday, Nov. 12). Also on tap is Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which is set to bow in April 2020.

